UPDATE 1-Agrium wins crucial endorsement ahead of shareholder vote

* Glass Lewis advises its clients to back Agrium nominees
* Firm says Jana's arguments not as compelling as Agrium's
* Follows similar recommendations from rival advisory firms
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, March 27 Agrium Inc won
another ringing endorsement just ahead of a crucial shareholder
vote after influential advisory firm Glass Lewis on Tuesday
advised its clients to back all 12 of Agrium's board nominees
over a slate nominated by dissident investor Jana Partners.
The recommendation from the well-regarded advisory firm is a
big boost for Agrium ahead of a shareholder vote on April 9 and
follows similar recommendations from smaller firms like
U.S.-based Egan-Jones and UK-based Pensions Investment Research
Consultants.
Proxy advisory firms like Glass Lewis advise institutional
investors ahead of shareholder votes and their reports very
often sway votes for or against management in proxy battles.
New York-based hedge fund Jana has been locked in a war of
words with the fertilizer maker and farm products retailer for
months. Jana, Agrium's largest shareholder with a 7.5 percent
stake, wants Agrium to spin off its farm retail arm, improve its
use of capital and cut costs, among other things.
Glass Lewis in its report advised its institutional investor
clients to back Agrium's nominees over Jana's five-member slate
as it believes that Agrium had presented a "more compelling
case" in favor of maintaining its strategy than the counter
arguments put forward by Jana.
"We are pleased that Glass Lewis has recommended that its
subscribers support Agrium's slate of director nominees," said
Agrium's chairman, Victor Zaleschuk, in a statement.
Jana was not immediately reachable for comment on the Glass
Lewis report.
The Glass Lewis recommendation comes close on the heels of
public support for Agrium's own nominees from some its major
shareholders.
Investment management firm Letko, Brosseau & Associates,
which owns about 1.5 percent of Agrium's outstanding stock, last
week said it would Agrium's nominees. Another shareholder in
Agrium, British Columbia Investment Management Corp, also sided
with the company earlier this month, saying it believed that
Agrium's current board was providing effective oversight.
Agrium shareholders have already begun voting, but some big
investors are still awaiting a recommendation from influential
shareholder advisory services firm ISS, which has yet to weigh
in on the proxy battle.
The proxy fight is the latest high-profile battle led by an
activist investor seeking to shake up the board of top Canadian
company. Last year, U.S. investor Bill Ackman, using a similar
playbook to the one now being used by Jana, shook up the board
of Canadian Pacific Railway and succeeded in installing
his hand-picked candidate as the railroad company's chief
executive officer.
Jana itself has in the past won high-profile campaigns at
companies such as Marathon Petroleum Corp and
McGraw-Hill Cos Inc.
In the fight with Agrium however, Jana faces an uphill
battle convincing fellow shareholders of the merits of its case
as Agrium's stock has more than quintupled in value in the last
eight years, a fact Agrium repeatedly highlighted in statements
to its shareholders.