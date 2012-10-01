Jana Partners seek changes at Agrium to boost stock

NEW YORK Oct 1 Hedge fund Jana Partners on
Monday said Canadian agriculture company Agrium's share
price could be some $50 higher if the company would take steps
to improve its business.
Barry Rosenstein, who runs the $3.5 billion hedge fund that
often pushes companies to change, said the company has lagged
its peers in part because it has put together two businesses
that do not fit well.
"We think it is abundantly clear that the company has
underperformed its peers," Rosenstein said at the 8th Annual
Value Investing Congress on Monday.
"We encourage Agrium to reverse course," Rosenstein added,
asking, "Why should shareholders settle for good enough?"
Laying out a plan publicly for improvement at the company
for the first time, Jana Partners put some numbers on where the
partners think the share price should be. As Jana was making its
case, Agrium's share price rose more than 2 percent to $105.80
on the New York Stock Exchange.
Jana said the company has no real retail experience and was
encouraging it to spin off the retail unit, which sells directly
to farmers.
Jana, which has owned about 4 percent of Agrium since the
end of June, has so far tried to privately persuade the company
to cut costs and consider the spin-off. But there has been no
movement and Jana has since gone public by making its
presentation at the conference where prominent hedge fund
managers, including Bill Ackman, Mick McGuire and David Einhorn
are scheduled to present.
Rosenstein said that companies "are never happy when we show
up," but that management often comes around to recognizing that
the hedge fund's ideas are often good ones.