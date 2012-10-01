UPDATE 1-Jana Partners seek changes at Agrium to boost stock

* Retail spinoff, other changes would raise value-Jana
* Agrium says it has support of shareholders
NEW YORK Oct 1 Hedge fund Jana Partners said on
Monday Canadian fertilizer company Agrium's
share price could rise about $50, or 50 percent, if the company
took steps to improve its business.
Barry Rosenstein, who runs the $3.5 billion hedge fund that
often pushes for management changes, said Agrium has lagged its
peers in part because its two businesses -- seed, chemical and
fertilizer production and selling directly to farmers -- do not
fit well.
"We think it is abundantly clear that the company has
underperformed its peers," Rosenstein said at the 8th Annual
Value Investing Congress on Monday.
"We encourage Agrium to reverse course," Rosenstein added.
"Why should shareholders settle for good enough?"
Laying out a plan publicly for improvement at the company
for the first time, Jana Partners put some numbers on where they
think the share price should be.
Agrium's stock rose more than 2 percent to $105.80 on the
New York Stock Exchange, and was up $1.84 Canadian at C$103.84
on the Toronto Stock Exchange late Monday afternoon.
Jana said the company has no real retail experience and was
encouraging it to spin off the retail unit, which serves
farmers.
Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said Jana offered nothing
new in its presentation.
"Agrium remains confident that shareholders will receive far
greater value, with less risk, under the company's current
strategy," Wilson said in a statement.
Agrium has met with shareholders since Jana disclosed its
idea this summer to break up the company and has "overwhelming
support" for the current integrated strategy, the company said.
Jana, which has owned about 4 percent of Agrium since the
end of June, making it the largest shareholder, has so far tried
to privately persuade the company to cut costs and consider the
spin-off. But there has been no movement and Jana has since gone
public by making its presentation at the conference where
prominent hedge fund managers, including Bill Ackman, Mick
McGuire and David Einhorn are scheduled to present.
Rosenstein said that companies "are never happy when we show
up," but that management often comes around to recognizing that
the hedge fund's ideas are often good ones.