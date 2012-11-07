Shareholder Jana says weak Agrium earnings flag need for change

BRIEF-NYX Gaming expands relationship with PokerStars into Denmark
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 7 The biggest shareholder in Agrium Inc , Jana Partners, said on Wednesday that the fertilizer company's weaker than expected quarterly earnings underscore the need for change.
"Most notably, this quarter's performance, and today's share price reaction, highlight that Agrium's strong retail business remains subject to the cyclicality of its commodity-driven wholesale business, despite the absence of any quantifiable benefits to shareholders from this combination," said Jana managing partner Barry Rosenstein, in an email to Reuters.
Jana has since May urged Agrium to spin off its retail division and make other improvements.
* NYX Gaming Group Ltd - Expansion of its relationship with PokerStars via launch of NYX games on regulated PokerStars.DK site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.