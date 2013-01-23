版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 05:15 BJT

Jana takes case for Agrium breakup to Canadian shareholders

Jan 23 Activist shareholder Jana Partners LLC said on Wednesday it is taking its case for splitting up Agrium Inc to the fertilizer company's Canadian investors.

Jana, a New York-based hedge fund, wants Agrium to split its farm retail division from its wholesale operations and make other changes to improve returns to shareholders.

Jana has proposed five candidates for Agrium's board, and they will meet with investors in several Canadian cities.

