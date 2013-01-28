UPDATE 3-Agrium fires back at Jana's plan to split company

* Agrium raises 2015 earnings target for retail side
* Says share buyback, dividend boost unrelated to Jana
* Jana says healthy debate begun but Agrium ignoring issues
By Rod Nickel
Jan 28 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
will not split its wholesale and retail
divisions as its biggest shareholder, Jana Partners, wants
because doing so would "destroy value" for shareholders, Chief
Executive Mike Wilson said on Monday.
Wilson was speaking in New York to Agrium's sell-side
analysts in an attempt to blunt Jana's move to replace some of
Agrium's board and effect changes that Jana says would increase
returns to investors. He ruled out a break-up of the company,
and released a sharply higher earnings forecast for the
fast-growing retail division, which sells seed, fertilizer and
chemicals to farmers.
Wilson said Jana preferred to talk to Agrium's shareholders
and analysts rather than to the company itself, although Agrium
and Jana had reached an understanding last spring that they
would keep their talks on improving the company private.
"They'll say one thing and do the opposite ... They're good
at breaking up companies," Wilson said. "They're very good at
saying, 'Why not just engage some ideas?' The answer is, if we
do, we'll destroy value for our company, and we're not about to
do that."
The company forecast that EBITDA (earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization) for the retail business
would climb to $1.3 billion by 2015, up from its previous target
of $1 billion and a jump of over two thirds from 2011. The
growth will come mainly from its pending purchase of Viterra's
retail chain, smaller buys and organic growth, Agrium said.
The revised forecast comes after the company boosted its
fourth-quarter profit outlook on Thursday.
Wilson said a share buyback last year and increases in the
company's dividend have had nothing to do with the pressure put
on Agrium, the largest U.S. farm retailer, by Jana.
Shares of Agrium, which has a market cap of $17.1 billion,
were down 0.8 percent by midafternoon on Monday in New York and
Toronto, but were still near record highs.
The company has grown dramatically from a market cap of just
$2.1 billion a decade ago, acquiring U.S. farm retailers Royster
Clark and United Agri Products (UAP) in 2006 and 2008
respectively, and Australia's AWB Landmark in 2010.
Wilson said Agrium is not planning any major acquisitions
beyond its pending purchase of most of the Viterra farm retail
business in Canada and Australia from Glencore International PLC
.
Rising grain prices during the past five years, especially
due to growing demand in China and India, and recurring drought
in key farming areas have helped push Agrium's stock higher. It
has also benefited from dropping prices for natural gas, a key
ingredient in making nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Jana, a New York based hedge fund that owns 6 percent of
Agrium, said the presentation marks Agrium's first detailed
response to its questions since it started raising them about
eight months ago.
But it said Agrium failed to address the key problem of a
lack of relevant experience and shareholder input on the board,
and chided the company for being dismissive and thin-skinned.
"Nowhere has Agrium made a case that shareholders would not
benefit from the experience and shareholder perspective that our
candidates bring, nor have they explained why shareholders
should have blind faith in a board which repeatedly failed to
address basic issues like capital allocation and disclosure
until we pressed them to do so," Jana said in a statement.
Along with splitting the wholesale and retail divisions,
Jana wants the company to make better use of capital, control
retail and corporate costs and improve disclosure.
Wilson said keeping Agrium's wholesale side - which produces
nitrogen and mines potash and phosphate - combined with its
chain of farm retail stores, helps the company understand supply
and demand fundamentals, giving it an advantage in a highly
competitive sector.
While Agrium said it is wary of releasing too much detail
that its privately held competitors could use, the company
addressed each of Jana's suggestions.
Jana has raised concerns about the geographic overlap among
Agrium's more than 900 farm retail stores in North America. But
vice-president of distribution Tom Warner said Agrium has closed
20 percent of its U.S. farm stores in the past seven years, and
needs to remain in some areas to win farmers' business.
Jana has also criticized Agrium for maintaining working
capital for the retail division at too high a level. Agrium
countered by saying that its ratio of working capital to
revenues is lower than that of UAP, before Agrium acquired it.
In November, Jana nominated a slate of five candidates to
Agrium's 11-member board to buttress its demand that the company
split up its wholesale and retail divisions.
Agrium has one director retiring this year, but Wilson
downplayed suggestions the company could appease Jana by giving
it more influence.
"There's no reason for us to want to give them a seat on the
board," he said in a later conference call with reporters.