UPDATE 1-Hedge fund Jana says Agrium proxy vote tainted

By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, April 9 Jana Partners, the
biggest shareholder in Agrium Inc, said on Tuesday the
election for the fertilizer company's board of directors was
tainted, and the activist fund appeared to concede that none of
its candidates had been elected.
Jana said that votes cast for some of its five candidates
for the 12-member board were revoked after Friday's deadline.
Jana's managing partner, Barry Rosenstein, said at Agrium's
annual general meeting in Calgary, Alberta, that the hedge fund
had had enough votes as of Friday's deadline to elect one or
more of its candidates.
"We have learned, however, that yesterday, three days after
the vote deadline, votes for us were revoked, enough apparently
to change the outcome of the vote," he said.