Activist investor Jana Partners cuts stake in Agrium

Oct 10 Activist hedge fund Jana Partners LLC
trimmed its holding in Agrium Inc and said it was
pleased with the fertilizer company's recent capital return and
change in chief executive.
Jana, which was Agrium's largest shareholder with a 7.5
percent stake, cut its holding in the company to 2.7 percent as
of Oct. 8, according to a regulatory filing.
Agrium, the world's third largest nitrogen producer, has
faced pressure from Jana to return capital to shareholders and
split the company's wholesale fertilizer and retail business.
Agrium has, in the past month, raised its dividend by 50
percent to $3.00 per share on an annualized basis and appointed
Chuck Magro to replace Mike Wilson as chief executive next year.
Jana expects that recently announced management changes will
lead to improvements in Agrium's openness and responsiveness to
proposals for value creating change, the hedge fund said in the
filing. ()
Barry Rosenstein-led Jana is now Agrium's third largest
shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data.