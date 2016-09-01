RPT-Canada fertilizer deal would send farmers to regulators

(Repeats Aug. 31 story for wider distribution)
By Rod Nickel and Michael Hirtzer
WINNIPEG/CHICAGO Aug 31 North American farmers
will pressure regulators to protect their negotiating leverage
with fertilizer suppliers if Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
and Agrium Inc agree to merge, major farm
groups said on Wednesday.
The potential deal revealed on Tuesday would combine the
world's largest fertilizer producer by capacity with the
continent's biggest network of farm retail dealers and
consolidate 60 percent of North America's potash production with
one company.
The tie-up would face regulatory scrutiny in both the United
States and Canada.
For farmers, already facing the prospect of fewer buying
choices for seed and chemicals, the potential merger raises
fears they will lose pricing power. Independent retailers in the
United States and Canada worry about competing against a
fertilizer Goliath that may stock its stores at preferential
rates.
"It's like the movie 'Mad Max' - one company owns
everything," said Norm Hall, president of Agricultural Producers
Association of Saskatchewan. "There's less and less competition
out there. We're being painted into a box because of corporate
greed."
The group, based in Canada's largest crop-growing province,
will raise concerns with the federal Competition Bureau if the
merger proceeds, Hall said.
Likewise, Manitoba's Keystone Agricultural Producers will
ask the bureau to weigh the risk of higher farm costs, said
president Dan Mazier.
The Competition Bureau routinely contacts industry groups
when it reviews proposed mergers, said spokeswoman Sophie
Paluck-Bastien.
The American Soybean Association, which represents 21,000
U.S. farmers, might complain to U.S. regulators if the merger
advances. It opposes deals that limit competition and drive up
prices, said spokesman Patrick Delaney, noting that the combined
company would be "dominant" in North America.
Potash Corp declined to comment and Agrium did not respond.
FARM INCOMES SUFFERING
Potash prices fell to decade lows this year, pressured by
excess capacity and weak demand, but North American farm incomes
have also suffered as corn and wheat prices tumbled to multiyear
lows.
Proposed tie-ups between big seed companies Monsanto Co
and Bayer AG, and ChemChina and
Syngenta, have raised alarm among farmers, and the U.S.
Justice Department is suing to stop Deere & Co from
buying Monsanto's Precision Planting farm equipment business.
Fertilizer accounts for as much as one-third of input costs
for U.S. corn farmers, according to the National Corn Growers
Association.
"The cost of farm inputs is a major concern to corn growers
right now," said Cathryn Wojcicki, spokeswoman for the
association. It will scrutinize the Potash-Agrium merger if it
proceeds, she said.
Agrium's farm retail rivals, which include small
cooperatives and independent dealers, are also wary.
Regulators should ensure that the merged company supplies
retailers under similar terms as before, said Randy Stephens,
president of SureGrow Ag Products, which has three retail stores
in Texas.
"They'll always be selling to (their own stores) at a
discount to anyone else," Stephens said.
Kevin Blair, chief executive of a family-owned chain of
eight farm retail stores in Saskatchewan, said he would be
shocked if the merger is approved in Canada.
"Does it put us at a competitive disadvantage? Absolutely.
But more important, it puts the grower at a disadvantage," Blair
said.
But Charles Neivert, analyst for Cowen Securities, said
there is little reason to worry about competition.
If the new company hikes fertilizer prices in the United
States, lower-cost offshore producers would increase shipments,
he said. Agrium's retail stores are already stocked mostly with
its own fertilizer, leaving little room for additional supplies
from Potash Corp, he added.
Canadian Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains told
reporters that his government was "definitely keeping an eye on"
the possible merger, but added that Ottawa wants Canadian
companies to have global success.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Sharp and John Tilak in
Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matthew Lewis)