Canada fertilizer merger faces easier approval at home than in U.S.

| TORONTO/WASHINGTON, Sept 2
TORONTO/WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Canada's Potash Corp
of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc are more likely
to win approval for a potential merger in Canada than the United
States, but U.S. rejection of the deal would scuttle it
globally, competition lawyers said.
Potash and Agrium confirmed merger talks on Tuesday, a deal
that would create a fertilizer and farm-retailing giant.
Canada is likely to look more favorably on the combination
because its regulators more strongly weigh the potential for
achieving efficiencies such as reducing overhead and optimizing
shipping. This position has its roots in a desire by
policymakers to strengthen companies operating in Canada's
smaller market.
"The efficiencies defense will certainly loom large," said
Nikiforos Iatrou, competition group chair at law firm
WeirFoulds, in Canada.
"It's possible that in this case the efficiencies win the
day in Canada but don't carry the day in the United States."
The defense was highlighted this year, when the Canadian
Competition Bureau approved a deal between Superior Plus Corp
and Canexus Corp, saying that efficiency gains
would be greater than the anti-competitive effects.
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission blocked the same deal,
which was then scrapped.
U.S. TO FOCUS ON PRODUCT PRICING
Potash and Agrium have significant operations in the United
States, which would spur review by the Federal Trade Commission
or the Justice Department.
U.S. regulators would focus primarily on prospects for the
deal to raise prices for the companies' fertilizer products,
which account for as much as one-third of input costs for U.S.
corn farmers.
A combined Potash and Agrium would control 62 percent of
potash capacity in North America, 30 percent of phosphate
production capability and 29 percent of nitrogen capacity,
according to National Bank Financial.
Both U.S. regulators have taken an aggressive stance on
mergers, said Andrea Murino, co-chair of competition at U.S. law
firm Goodwin Procter LLP.
"Just based on the market shares, the deal is going to get
some really close scrutiny," she said.
The prospect of having only two big U.S. potash sellers,
down from three, might worry antitrust enforcers, said Ethan
Glass, a Justice Department veteran now at Quinn, Emanuel
Urquhart & Sullivan.
The merged company could sell Agrium's Canadian potash mine
to ease those worries, he said.
Agrium-Potash's clout could also be diluted by other
developments with rival miners Mosaic Co and K+S AG
planning to add capacity in North America.
Under the Canadian review, Potash and Agrium could argue
their merger would enable the Canadian company to be a stronger
global player.
"This idea of creating a 'national champion' pops up from
time to time - and the federal government is often pressured to
consider measures that would be supportive of this," said
Subrata Bhattacharjee, law firm BLG's vice chair of competition.
The deal may also catch the attention of regulators in
China, a major potash buyer. Agrium, Potash and Mosaic sell
potash offshore through jointly owned Canpotex.
Huy Do of Canadian law firm Fasken Martineau said Chinese
regulators may see the deal as an opportunity to dismantle
Canpotex.
(Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg,
Diane Bartz in Washington, D.C., Michelle Price in Hong Kong;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)