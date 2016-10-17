ISS recommends investors back Agrium-Potash Corp merger

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan support a merger of the companies.
The decision was distributed to ISS clients on Friday and sent to media on Monday. The combination would create a company with significant leverage, ISS wrote in its report.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.