2016年 10月 18日 星期二

ISS recommends investors back Agrium-Potash Corp merger

Oct 17 Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan support a merger of the companies.

The decision was distributed to ISS clients on Friday and sent to media on Monday. The combination would create a company with significant leverage, ISS wrote in its report.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)

