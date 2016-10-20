UPDATE 1-Glass Lewis recommends Agrium, Potash investors back merger

(Adds recommendation for Potash Corp shareholders, background)
Oct 20 Investor advisory company Glass Lewis
said on Thursday it recommended that Agrium Inc and
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc shareholders support a
proposed merger, saying it would create a bigger, more
diversified company.
The recommendation follows Institutional Shareholder
Services (ISS) recommending support for the merger from
investors in each company last week.
The all-stock deal was announced on Sept. 12.
It would combine Potash's crop nutrient production capacity, the
world's largest, with Agrium's farm retail network, North
America's biggest.
Agrium shareholders will meet to vote in Calgary, Alberta,
on Nov. 3, while Potash investors meet the same day in
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Potash shareholders would own 52
percent of the new company.
The deal, which requires two-thirds approval by shareholders
of each company, is expected to be completed by mid-2017,
pending regulator review.
U.S.-listed shares of both companies were down slightly on
Thursday afternoon.
