Agrium-Potash merger set for shareholder approval - source

TORONTO/WINNIPEG Oct 27 The shareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc are set to overwhelmingly approve a merger of the two Canadian fertilizer producers, according to a source familiar with the situation, despite initial skepticism from Agrium investors.

About 99 percent of the votes from both groups of shareholders are in favor of the transaction, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity as the matter is not public. About half of the votes have come in, the source said. (Reporting by John Tilak in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)