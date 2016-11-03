Agrium, Potash Corp investors back merger of fertilizer companies

CALGARY, Alberta/WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Nov 3 (Reuters) - S hareholders of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc overwhelmingly approved an all-stock merger of the fertilizer producers on Thursday.

More than 99 percent of Potash investors and 98 percent of Agrium shareholders voted in favor of the deal, the companies said at separate meetings in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, and Calgary, Alberta, respectively. The deal required two-thirds' support of votes cast by each company's investors to proceed. (Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Peter Cooney)