Tough farm conditions right time for Potash merger -Agrium CEO

Sept 20 Plunging crop and fertilizer prices may
not have hit rock bottom yet, and the market's weakness makes it
the right time to merge leading farm input suppliers, the chief
executive officer of Agrium Inc said on Tuesday, making
his pitch to skeptical investors for a $26 billion union with
Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc.
"Are we at the bottom yet? We don't know. We know there's
more upside than downside," said Agrium CEO Chuck Magro, adding
that fertilizer demand is growing. "This is the time in the
cycle where it makes sense to do mergers and acquisitions."
The all-stock deal would combine Potash's crop nutrient
production capacity, the world's largest, with Agrium's farm
retail network, North America's biggest. Some Agrium investors
are concerned the tie-up would leave them with greater exposure
to the slumping crop nutrient potash.
U.S. prices of potash, urea and phosphate fertilizers sit
well below five- and 10-year averages, as do corn and soybean
values, Agrium and Potash said in a joint presentation at a
Scotiabank investor conference in Toronto. Oversupply of the
commodities has weighed down prices.
The combined Canadian company would have greater financial
heft to accelerate Agrium's strategy to boost its U.S. market
share among farm retail providers, currently less than 20
percent, Magro said.
The merged company would also look for other acquisitions to
expand globally, Potash CEO Jochen Tilk said, adding the
combination makes "eminent sense."
The companies, who announced their deal to combine last
week, released on Tuesday a more detailed breakdown of the
expected $500 million in cost savings they expect to realize,
including reduced purchasing costs and savings from combining
fertilizer operations.
U.S.-listed shares of Agrium rose 1.9 percent, with those of
Potash up 0.8 percent.
The deal is expected to close in mid-2017 after scrutiny by
regulators, including in the United States and Canada. The
companies are confident that their union does not create
fertilizer pricing or competition concerns since the markets are
global in nature, Tilk said.
Rival U.S. fertilizer producer Mosaic Co, which
would be dwarfed by the merged company, is also considering
acquisition options, Chief Financial Officer Rich Mack said at
the conference.
The company, reported for months to be interested in Vale
SA's fertilizer business, has the means to make deals
if the right opportunity arises, Mack said.
