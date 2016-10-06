Agrium, Potash to hold shareholder votes on merger next month

Oct 6 Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan shareholders will hold separate meetings
next month to vote on a merger agreement between the two
fertilizer companies, they said in a filing on Thursday.
The all-stock deal would combine Potash's crop nutrient
production capacity, the world's largest, with Agrium's farm
retail network, North America's biggest.
Agrium shareholders will meet in Calgary, Alberta on Nov. 3,
while Potash investors meet the same day in Saskatoon,
Saskatchewan. Potash shareholders would own 52 percent of the
new company.
The deal, which requires two-thirds approval by shareholders
of each company, is expected to be completed by mid-2017,
pending regulator review.
The companies began discussing in March 2015, ways to
combine phosphate fertilizer assets, but they eventually
broadened discussions into a merger in February, 2016, according
to the filing.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Sandra Maler)