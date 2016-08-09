版本:
Agrium suspends Vanscoy potash operations after accident - report

TORONTO Aug 8 Agrium Inc. has suspended operations at its Vanscoy potash mine in Saskatchewan after a worker was injured, the Canadian Press (CP) news agency said on Monday.

Citing the mine's general manager, Todd Steen, CP said the worker was seriously injured after being caught between two pieces of equipment.

Spokesmen for Calgary, Alberta-based Agrium did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Writing by Amran Abocar; editing by Diane Craft)

