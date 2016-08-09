Agrium says Vanscoy potash mine remains suspended after injury

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
TORONTO Aug 9 Agrium Inc's operations at its Vanscoy potash mine in Saskatchewan remain suspended on Tuesday after a worker was injured, with no timeline for restarting, the company said.
An Agrium spokesman said in a statement the company is working on a restart plan at its western Canadian facility and does not expect any "material disruption." (Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)