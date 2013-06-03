版本:
Agrium suspends engineering on $3 billion U.S. nitrogen project

June 3 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Monday that it was suspending engineering work on a proposed $3 billion nitrogen plant in the United States and would focus on finding a strategic partner and gas contract for the project.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it expected to decide on whether to proceed with another project, the expansion of its Borger, Texas plant, in the second half of 2013.

