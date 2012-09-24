版本:
New Issue-Agrium Inc sells $500 mln notes

Sept 24 Agrium Inc on Monday sold $500
million of senior notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, RBC, and Scotia were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: AGRIUM INC 

AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 3.15 PCT    MATURITY    10/01/2022
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.804   FIRST PAY   04/01/2013
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 3.173 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/01/2012   
S&P TRIPLE-B    SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

