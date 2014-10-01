UPDATE 1-Agrium forecasts smaller than expected quarterly profit

(Adds expectations, share activity)
Oct 1 Canadian fertilizer producer Agrium Inc
said on Wednesday that it expected
third-quarter earnings from continuing operations of 45 cents to
55 cents per share, falling short of Wall Street expectations.
Agrium shares fell 4.5 percent in New York after normal
trading hours to $84.
Analysts were expecting Agrium to report third-quarter
earnings of 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Two of Agrium's major production facilities are currently
offline, but the company said stronger results from nitrogen
sales would offset the impact.
The Vanscoy, Saskatchewan potash mine has halted production
so the company can tie in an expansion project. Agrium's
Redwater, Alberta nitrogen plant is down for replacement of a
major piece of equipment.
The company said fourth-quarter earnings looked to be
similar to those of a year earlier.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Bernard Orr; Editing by Chris Reese)