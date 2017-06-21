版本:
Agrium-Potash merged company to be called Nutrien

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 21 Canadian fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc, which are seeking regulator approval to merge, said on Wednesday that the combined company would be called Nutrien.

The companies said in a statement that they expect the deal to close in the third quarter of the year.

Agrium and Potash announced plans to merge last year, as excessive supplies weigh on fertilizer prices. The deal requires approval from regulators in the United States and elsewhere.

Shares of both companies rose slightly in afternoon trading. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
