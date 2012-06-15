版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 16日 星期六 01:49 BJT

Potash build-up reflects lack of India sales-Agrium

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 15 A dramatic build-up in North American potash inventories is largely due to a lack of sales to India, but the situation won't last long-term, the CEO of Agrium Inc said on Friday.

Agrium CEO Mike Wilson also said there may be two or three new potash mines built in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan by 2020, out of a number of projects that are in the works.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐