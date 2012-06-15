Potash build-up reflects lack of India sales-Agrium

UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 15 A dramatic build-up in North American potash inventories is largely due to a lack of sales to India, but the situation won't last long-term, the CEO of Agrium Inc said on Friday.
Agrium CEO Mike Wilson also said there may be two or three new potash mines built in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan by 2020, out of a number of projects that are in the works.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.