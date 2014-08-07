UPDATE 1-Agrium potash mine to stay shut longer, loss expected

(Adds details on shutdown, potash loss)
By Rod Nickel
Aug 7 Agrium Inc said Thursday
it will keep its only potash mine shut for longer than expected
after a breakdown last week, and the downtime will cause it to
lose $40 million on wholesale potash operations in the second
half of this year.
The Canadian fertilizer company had halted production at the
Vanscoy, Saskatchewan mine last Thursday due to a mechanical
failure on its main hoist system. The outage prompted the
company to bring forward a planned turnaround to tie in its
capacity expansion project, and Agrium said production would
remain suspended until the tie-in was completed.
The mine will remain shut three to four weeks longer than
the 14 weeks planned to tie in its capacity expansion, Chief
Executive Officer Chuck Magro said on a conference call.
Agrium expects to lose a gross $40 million on potash in the
second half of the year due to fixed costs and limited
production, he said.
Potash accounts for a smaller part of Agrium's business than
nitrogen sales and farm retail operations, making up 7 percent
of overall gross profit in 2013.
Late on Wednesday, Agrium reported a smaller-than-expected
drop in second-quarter profit. Excluding
one-time items, it earned $4.37 per share, above analysts'
estimates of $4.11 a share. Sales rose 6 percent to $7.34
billion, above analysts' expectations of $7.18 billion.
Agrium shares fell 2 percent to C$98.57 in midday trading in
Toronto.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)