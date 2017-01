May 5 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported on Tuesday higher first-quarter profit.

Net earnings for the first quarter rose to $14 million, or 8 cents per share, from $3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.

The company said it would boost its dividend by 12 percent to $3.50 per share annually.

