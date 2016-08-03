Agrium's profit falls 16 percent on weak fertilizer prices

Aug 3 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc on Wednesday reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit due to weak fertilizer prices.

The company's net earnings fell to $564 million, or $4.08 per share, in the second quarter, from $674 million, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)