2016年 8月 4日

Agrium's profit falls 16 percent on weak fertilizer prices

Aug 3 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc on Wednesday reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit due to weak fertilizer prices.

The company's net earnings fell to $564 million, or $4.08 per share, in the second quarter, from $674 million, or $4.71 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

