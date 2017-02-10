UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium forecasts less profitable year than expected

(Adds company comment and quarterly results)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Feb 9 Agrium Inc
, a Canadian fertilizer maker and the world's biggest
farm retailer, on Thursday forecast a less profitable year than
expected and said its quarterly profit plunged.
The Calgary, Alberta-based company said after normal trading
hours that it expects to earn $4.50-$6 per share in 2017. The
midpoint of $5.25 fell below analysts' average estimate of
$5.45, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sagging U.S. farmer incomes and soft fertilizer prices have
pressured crop nutrient producers, even as new capacity for
nitrogen and potash comes on stream this year.
The company said it expected farmers to remain cautious in
purchasing crop input supplies, and sees U.S. corn acreage
falling to between 90 million and 92 million acres this year,
from 94 million in 2016. Corn is a fertilizer-intensive crop.
In September, Agrium and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan
agreed to join forces in an all-stock deal.
The tie-up, pending regulator approval, is expected to close
in mid-2017.
U.S.-listed shares of Agrium fell slightly in after-hours
trading, after closing down 1 percent at $104.02.
Net earnings fell to $67 million, or 49 cents per share, in
the fourth quarter from $200 million, or $1.45 per share, a year
earlier.
Agrium said revenue fell 5 percent to $2.28 billion,
slightly exceeding the average estimate of $2.2 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 60 cents per share, and it
recorded a further investment impairment of 8 cents, for
earnings per share of 68 cents that Agrium said were relevant to
guidance.
Analysts on average expected earnings of 68 cents per share.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; editing by
Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr)