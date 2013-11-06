版本:
Agrium 3rd-qtr profit falls

Nov 5 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc reported 50 cents adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday after financial markets closed.

Net earnings for the third quarter fell to $76 million, or 52 cents per share, compared with $129 million, or 80 cents per share, a year ago, while revenue rose 1 percent to $2.87 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $73 million, or 50 cents per share.
