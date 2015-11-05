Agrium profit rises nearly 9 pct on lower costs

Nov 5 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported a nearly 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

The company's net earnings from continuing operations rose to $99 million, or 72 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $91, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 13.6 percent to $2.52 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)