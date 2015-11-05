UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium's profit rises nearly 9 pct

(Adds outlook, estimate)

Nov 5 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported a nearly 9 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by lower costs.

However, the company on Thursday narrowed its forecast for 2015 profit to $7.10 to $7.40 per share from $7.00-$7.50.

Weaker currencies in fertilizer-buying markets such as Brazil and India are weighing down prices, leading rivals Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Mosaic Co to curb potash production amid falling sales and profits.

Agrium has focused on lowering operational costs and has benefited from low costs of natural gas, a key ingredient in nitrogen fertilizer production.

Expenses fell nearly 10 percent to $505 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from a year earlier.

The company's net earnings from continuing operations rose 9 percent to $99 million, or 72 cents per share.

Sales fell 13.6 percent to $2.52 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)