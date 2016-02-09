版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 9日 星期二 20:47 BJT

Canadian fertilizer company Agrium's profit nearly triples

Feb 9 Canadian fertilizer and farm products retailer Agrium Inc's quarterly profit nearly tripled, helped by higher earnings from retail sales and strong performance at its wholesale business, where costs fell and sales volumes rose.

Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $200 million, or $1.45 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $70 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐