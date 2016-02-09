Canadian fertilizer company Agrium's profit nearly triples

Feb 9 Canadian fertilizer and farm products
retailer Agrium Inc's quarterly profit nearly tripled,
helped by higher earnings from retail sales and strong
performance at its wholesale business, where costs fell and
sales volumes rose.
Net earnings from continuing operations rose to $200
million, or $1.45 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31, from $70 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.
