Canada's Agrium posts 83 pct fall in profit

May 3 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc quarterly profit tumbled 83 percent, hurt by weaker selling prices of all nutrients.

Net earnings attributable to shareholders fell to $2 million, or 2 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $12 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 5 cents per share.

Total sales fell 5 percent to $2.72 billion. (Reporting by Rod Nickel)

