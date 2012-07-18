UPDATE 2-Agrium raises profit forecast; shares climb

* Agrium sees Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.40 to $5.50 per share
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, July 18 Canadian fertilizer maker and
farm products retailer Agrium Inc raised its
second-quarter earnings forecast on Wednesday, citing excellent
results across its entire crop input business.
The revised forecast lifted shares of the Calgary,
Alberta-based company and it has many investors eagerly looking
forward to quarterly results from Agrium and its larger Canadian
rival Potash Corp .
The fertilizer sector has been one of the few bright spots
for investors in recent weeks, as drought conditions in many key
corn growing areas in the United States have led to a surge in
crop prices. Although the drought may dent near-term fertilizer
sales, the spike in corn prices bodes well for nutrient demand
ahead of next year's planting season in the United States - the
world's largest corn grower and a huge buyer of fertilizers.
While Canada's main stock index the S&P/TSX composite index
has fallen about 3.1 percent this year, its fertilizer
sub-index has risen nearly 16 percent in the
same period, as investors anticipate a surge in nutrient demand
and prices.
"The stage is set for a solid fall application and a strong
spring as distributors and dealers should be incentivized to
restock their lean inventories and farmers will look to maximize
income," said Lazard Capital analyst Edlain Rodriguez in a note
to clients.
Rodriguez, who has a 'buy' rating on Agrium's stock, raised
his price target on its shares to $105 from $94.
NEW FORECAST
Agrium now expects second-quarter earnings of $5.40 to $5.50
per share, up from a previous forecast of $4.18 to $4.78.
The announcement on Wednesday came less than six weeks after
the company tipped the market that its second-quarter results
would be at the "upper end" of the $4.18 to $4.78 range, which
had been provided in early May.
The news also comes just a day after its U.S. rival, Mosaic
Co, reported better-than-expected quarterly results. The
fertilizer maker expects sales to remain strong despite drought
conditions in many parts of the United States.
"The outlook remains very positive, supported by the
significant increase in grain and oilseed prices globally,"
Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said in a statement.
Agrium, the largest North American farm products retailer,
is set to report second-quarter results on August 2. Potash Corp
will report its quarterly results on July 26.
Both companies are likely to report big year-over-year gains
in quarterly profits. Agrium's results will likely represent a
record second-quarter for the company. And recent industry data
that shows a tightening in North American potash inventories is
a positive signal for Potash Corp - the world's largest producer
of the potassium-based nutrient.
Agrium's New York-listed shares closed 3.5 percent higher at
$95.77 on Wednesday. Shares in Potash Corp closed up 1.1 percent
at $45.84.