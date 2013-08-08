版本:
Canada's Agrium second-quarter profit falls 13 pct

Aug 7 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc reported a 13 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Wednesday.

Net earnings for the second quarter fell to $747 million, or $5.02 per share, from $860 million, or $5.44 per share a year ago, while revenue rose 4 percent to $7.02 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share were $736 million or $4.94 per share.
