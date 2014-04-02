版本:
Agrium says late spring hurts first-quarter earnings

April 2 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc said on Wednesday a late start to spring and railroad backlogs had hurt its first-quarter earnings.

The company estimated per-share earnings for the quarter just above breakeven. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
