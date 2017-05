Feb 23 Canadian fertilizer and farm retail dealer Agrium Inc reported a 48 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit as expenses rose.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 fell to $51 million, or 33 cents per share, from $99 million, or 66 cents per share a year ago,

Revenue fell 5.6 percent to $2.71 billion.

