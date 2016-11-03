Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium posts quarterly loss

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Nov 3 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc , reported a quarterly loss on Thursday hit by weak fertilizer and crop prices.
The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $39 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of $99 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.
Agrium, which agreed to merge with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc in September, said total sales fell by about 11 percent to $2.25 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
