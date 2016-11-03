Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium posts quarterly loss

Nov 3 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc , reported a quarterly loss on Thursday hit by weak fertilizer and crop prices.

The company reported a net loss from continuing operations of $39 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net profit of $99 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Agrium, which agreed to merge with Potash Corp of Saskatchewan Inc in September, said total sales fell by about 11 percent to $2.25 billion. (Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)