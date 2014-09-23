Agrium sees low corn price driving farm retail M&A

Sept 23 Canada's Agrium Inc, which owns
the biggest North American network of retail stores selling
seed, chemicals and fertilizer to farmers, sees opportunities
for consolidation due to a weakening U.S. corn price and the
growing size of farms, Chief Executive Officer Chuck Magro said
on Tuesday.
Magro, speaking at a Scotiabank investor conference in
Toronto, said one of Agrium's highest priorities for use of its
capital are tuck-in farm retail acquisitions in the United
States. He said the company also wants to grow its retail
business in Brazil.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)