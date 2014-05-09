Agrium sells turf and ornamental line to Koch

May 9 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc
said on Friday that it will sell its turf and
ornamental business to an affiliate of Koch Fertilizer LLC for
$85 million including working capital.
The sale, expected to close in the second quarter, is part
of a review Agrium completed last year that led to Agrium
restructuring its three divisions into two business units.
Koch Fertilizer is a subsidiary of Kansas-based Koch
Industries Inc, one of the largest privately held
U.S. companies.
Agrium shares were down more than 1 percent in Toronto and
New York in late morning trading.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)