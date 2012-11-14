Agrium sees purchase of Viterra farm retail stores in early 2013

Nov 14 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects to close its C$575 million ($575 million) purchase of Viterra Inc's farm retail stores by late in the first quarter of 2013, after Glencore completes its takeover of Viterra, Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Wednesday.

Glencore's takeover of Viterra has been delayed until as late as Dec. 10 as the companies await the final regulatory approval, from China's Ministry of Commerce.