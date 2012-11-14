Agrium sees purchase of Viterra farm retail stores in early 2013

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
Nov 14 Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc expects to close its C$575 million ($575 million) purchase of Viterra Inc's farm retail stores by late in the first quarter of 2013, after Glencore completes its takeover of Viterra, Agrium Chief Executive Mike Wilson said on Wednesday.
Glencore's takeover of Viterra has been delayed until as late as Dec. 10 as the companies await the final regulatory approval, from China's Ministry of Commerce.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).