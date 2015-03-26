India's AGS Transact to raise up to $216 mln via IPO by Sept

Shareholder advisors challenge SAP board in row over pay
FRANKFURT, May 6 Leading shareholder advisors have called on SAP investors to oppose the supervisory board of Europe's largest technology company in a dispute over management pay.
MUMBAI, March 26 Indian payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd is aiming to conclude its up to 13.5 billion rupees ($215.8 million) initial public offer (IPO) by September, two bankers involved in the process told Reuters.
The expected timing comes after a term sheet seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed AGS planned to raise up to 4 billion rupees by issuing new shares, while U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital and other shareholders would raise up to 9.5 billion rupees selling existing shares.
A separate draft prospectus filed with the Indian market regulator showed the company and selling shareholders are considering placing up to 2 billion rupees worth of shares with anchor investors ahead of the IPO.
The proceeds will be used for the repayment of loans and general corporate purposes, the preliminary prospectus showed. ($1 = 62.5700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)
SHANGHAI, May 5 China's home-grown C919 passenger jet completed its long-delayed maiden flight on Friday, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.
MONZA, Italy, May 6 Eliud Kipchoge ran the quickest recorded marathon on Saturday, crossing the line on the Monza Formula One track in two hours and 25 seconds but missing out on a bold attempt to break the two-hour barrier.