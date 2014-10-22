Canada's AGT announces equity financing deal

TORONTO Oct 22 Canadian food and grain trader
AGT Food and Ingredients said on Wednesday it plans to
raise C$80 million ($71.3 million) in an equity offering, with
proceeds being used for expansion in the food and packaged food
segments and other growth plans.
The 'bought deal' offering being co-led by Cormark and GMP
Securities is priced at C$28.00 a share, a 5 percent discount to
AGT's closing price of C$29.46 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock
Exchange.
A bought deal occurs when an underwriter, or a syndicate,
buy shares from an issuer at a set price before selling them to
the public.
The offering is expected to close on or around Nov. 13. If
the over-allotment option is exercised in its entirety, the
aggregate proceeds from the offering will be about C$92 million.
($1 = $1.1221 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Paul Simao)