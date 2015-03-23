REFILE-BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients FY adj EPS $1.76

(Corrects headline to add "FY adjusted EPS")

March 23 GT Food and Ingredients Inc : * Announces fourth quarter and year end results and dividend; update on Minot expansion * Announced third processing line in Minot is near completion and is processing test quantities as of March 2015 * Says anticipate sales volumes to increase in 2015 to fully utilize the Minot processing plant * Expect additional capacity will be needed to ramp up sales opportunities as Minot processing plant grows in 2016 and 2017 * Sees early Q2 2015 commercial production ramp up, bringing capacity of the Minot facility to 105,000 metric tonnes per annum * Expansions at Minot, conversions to food ingredient production within system in Canada, US, Turkey, China considered * Adjusted earnings per share increased to $1.76 ($1.75 fully diluted) for year ended December 31, 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)