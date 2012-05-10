版本:
New Issue-Aguila 3 SA(Swissport) adds $130 mln notes

May 10 Aguila 3 SA (Swissport) on
Thursday added $130 million of senior secured notes in the 144a
private placement market, said market sources. 	
    Citigroup and Barclays were the joint bookrunning managers
for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AGUILA 3 S.A. (SWISSPORT) 	
	
AMT $130 MLN    COUPON 7.875 PCT   MATURITY    01/31/2018	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 103      FIRST PAY   07/31/2012	
MOODY'S B2      YIELD 7.221 PCT    SETTLEMENT  05/15/2012	
S&P SINGLE-B    SPREAD 593 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

