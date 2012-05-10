New Issue-Aguila 3 SA(Swissport) adds $130 mln notes

BRIEF-Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
May 10 Aguila 3 SA (Swissport) on Thursday added $130 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. Citigroup and Barclays were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AGUILA 3 S.A. (SWISSPORT) AMT $130 MLN COUPON 7.875 PCT MATURITY 01/31/2018 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 07/31/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.221 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/15/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 593 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.
* Serinus announces filing of final short form prospectus, expected closing of offering for gross proceeds of cdn$25.2 million and refiling of annual information form