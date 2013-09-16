UPDATE 2-Rebels, foreign fighters step up crimes in Syria -U.N.

* Some brigades entirely made up of foreigners - U.N.
* "Extreme elements" have their own agenda - inspector
* Syria government denies bombing hospitals
GENEVA, Sept 16 Hardline Syrian rebels and
foreign fighters invoking jihad, or holy war, have stepped up
killings, executions and other abuses in the north since July,
U.N. human rights investigators said on Monday.
There were now a number of brigades made up entirely of
non-Syrians, the experts added, underlining how the
2-1/2-year-old conflict has pulled in neighbouring countries and
widened sectarian faultlines across the region.
The investigators had previously said gunmen from more than
10 countries, including Afghanistan and Russia's Chechnya
region, as well as al Qaeda-linked al Nusra forces, were backing
Syria's mostly Sunni Muslim rebels.
"Now it is probably more. The point is that these extreme
elements have their own agenda and certainly not a democratic
agenda that they are seeking to impose," investigator Vitit
Muntarbhorn told Reuters. "That is a major worry from our side
of the fence."
One of the most active foreign forces was Al Muhajireen,
Paulo Pinheiro, head of the inquiry, told the U.N. Human Rights
Council, referring to a group whose name means 'the emigrants'.
Lebanon's Shi'ite Muslim Hezbollah militia has been fighting
alongside Syrian government forces.
The growing involvement of foreign, Islamist fighters has
added to Western reluctance to step in or arm the rebels.
"Across northern Syria, there has been an upsurge in crimes
and abuses committed by extremist anti-government armed groups
along with an influx of rebel foreign fighters," Pinheiro said.
His team was still investigating accounts of killings of
captured government soldiers in Khan Al-Asal, he added.
HOSPITAL BOMBINGS DENIED
Pinheiro, reporting on suspected war crimes by both sides
since July 15, said President Bashar al-Assad's government had
also continued a relentless campaign of air bombardment and
artillery shelling across the country.
His team had documented attacks by government forces in 12
of Syria's 14 provinces in the past two months, with shelling
particularly intense in Damascus, Homs and Aleppo, he said.
An incendiary bomb dropped from a government warplane on a
school in the Aleppo countryside on Aug. 26 killed at least
eight students, and 50 more suffered horrific burns over up to
80 percent of their bodies, he said, citing survivor accounts.
Syria's ambassador Faysal Hamoui Khabbaz rejected the report
on Monday and accused the commission of inquiry of "continuing
politicising and exaggeration". He denied that the inquiry's
earlier charge that the government had bombed hospitals, adding:
"There is no country that would destroy its own infrastructure."
But Western diplomats called for perpetrators to face
criminal justice for violations committed during the civil war.
"We condemn the atrocities committed by the Syrian regime
which, in accordance with your reporting, amount to crimes
against humanity and war crimes under the Rome Statute of the
International Criminal Court," said EU ambassador Mariangela
Zappia in a speech.
Since being set up two years ago in Geneva, the U.N.
commission of inquiry has compiled three lists of suspects
implicated in war crimes and crimes against humanity, according
to Muntarbhorn, a veteran U.N. rights expert from Thailand. He
gave no further details on the lists.
"We are still vested with the authority to look into the
question of who is responsible in terms of human rights
violations generally as well as pertaining to chemical weapons,"
Muntarbhorn said in an interview.
"We aren't able to say at this point in time which chemical
agents nor which delivery systems nor who is responsible," he
added.
Pinheiro said that his team was still investigating the
alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria, and awaited a separate
report to be issued later in the day by U.N. inspectors led by
Ake Sellstrom.
"The use of chemical weapons is a war crime. There no
dispute about that," he told a news conference.