BRIEF-A. H. Belo says sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed

Nov 18 A. H. Belo Corp : * Sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed * Says A H Belo. and the press-enterprise company are pursuing multiple options

to promptly consummate the disposition * Options include taking legal action against freedom to enforce terms of apa,

exploring alternative transaction with other parties * Says options include closing with freedom pursuant to terms of asset purchase

deal dated October 9, 2013, as amended on October 31, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
