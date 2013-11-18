BRIEF-A. H. Belo says sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed

Nov 18 A. H. Belo Corp :
* Sale of the press-enterprise has not yet closed
* Says A H Belo. and the press-enterprise company are pursuing
multiple options
to promptly consummate the disposition
* Options include taking legal action against freedom to
enforce terms of apa,
exploring alternative transaction with other parties
* Says options include closing with freedom pursuant to terms
of asset purchase
deal dated October 9, 2013, as amended on October 31, 2013
