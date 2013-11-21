CVC-backed Asia Health Century plans $300 mln Hong Kong IPO - WSJ

Nov 21 Chinese drug retailer Asia Health Century
International, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital
Partners Ltd, is planning a Hong Kong IPO of up to $300 million
next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
The IPO, still in the premarketing phase, could be worth
between $200 million and $300 million, the newspaper reported,
citing people familiar with the matter.
CVC bought a 24.24 percent stake in Asia Health Century for
$84.1 million in 2011.
AHCI sells pharmaceutical and healthcare products in
northeast China through 668 drugstores, and has a wholesale
operation servicing over 3,500 customers throughout the country,
according to the company's website.
AHCI could not be immediately reached for comment.