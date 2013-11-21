版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 19:05 BJT

CVC-backed Asia Health Century plans $300 mln Hong Kong IPO - WSJ

Nov 21 Chinese drug retailer Asia Health Century International, backed by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners Ltd, is planning a Hong Kong IPO of up to $300 million next month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The IPO, still in the premarketing phase, could be worth between $200 million and $300 million, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVC bought a 24.24 percent stake in Asia Health Century for $84.1 million in 2011.

AHCI sells pharmaceutical and healthcare products in northeast China through 668 drugstores, and has a wholesale operation servicing over 3,500 customers throughout the country, according to the company's website.

AHCI could not be immediately reached for comment.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐