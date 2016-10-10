Ahli United Bank Kuwait plans capital-boosting Islamic bond issue -leads

DUBAI Oct 10 Ahli United Bank Kuwait will hold roadshows in the Gulf, Europe and Asia for fixed income investors starting on Wednesday ahead of a potential capital-boosting sukuk issue, arranging banks said on Monday.

The funds would be raised to enhance the Kuwaiti bank's Tier 1 core capital.

The lender, 67.33 percent owned by Bahrain's Ahli United Bank according to Thomson Reuters data, will hold a roadshow in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, followed by meetings on subsequent days in Switzerland and London, before a final day of discussions in Singapore next Monday.

Citigroup, Credit Agricole and Credit Suisse will arrange the roadshows and the sukuk issue will follow subject to market conditions. (Reporting by David French; Editing by Susan Fenton)