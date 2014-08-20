Mexico's AHMSA to buy up to $1.1bln of iron from Voestalpine

MEXICO CITY Aug 19 Altos Hornos de Mexico
(AHMSA), one of Mexico's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it
has signed a deal to buy up to $1.1 billion worth of hot
briquetted iron (HBI) from Voestalpine's Texas
subsidiary.
AHMSA will buy between 400,000 and 650,000 tonnes
of HBI a year from Voestalpine Texas LLC, with the first
shipment due at the beginning of 2016, the company said in a
statement to Mexico's stock exchange.
The deal has an estimated value of between $900 million and
$1.1 billion and will last a minimum of five years from the date
of the first delivery, the company said.
