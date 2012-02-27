版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一 15:18 BJT

Ahold says bol.com to help in US strategy

| AMSTERDAM

AMSTERDAM Feb 27 Ahold's acquisition of Dutch online retailer bol.com will help the Dutch supermarket group with its strategy in the United States, Ahold's chief executive said on Monday.

Chief Executive Dick Boer said bol.com's managing director, Daniel Ropers, will help oversee the overall online growth strategy for the entire Ahold group.

